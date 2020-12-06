Napier and Hastings reaching 29C this week

Windy and warm it's perfect weather for drying washing in Hawke's Bay these next few days. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay has a hot and windy week ahead with a "warm conveyor belt of air" coming through and temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said a warm tropical 'Nor'Wester' is moving over the country on Monday.

There are also gusty northwesterlies about the region on Monday, turning into strong westerlies on Thursday before easing.

He said people will be able to feel the winds "quite warm" as the air is coming from the Queensland coast "like a warm conveyor belt of air" travelling across the Tasman accompanied by a rain band which will establish over central New Zealand.

Napier could reach 28C on Monday, 29C on Tuesday, 28C on Wednesday and 27C on Thursday.

Hastings will be similar but will be one degree hotter than Napier on Wednesday at 29C.

Waipukurau will be slightly colder, sitting in the mid 20s throughout the week.

On Saturday, parts of Hawke's Bay were the listed as the hottest in the country on the MetService website with Napier Airport measuring 24.2C, Hastings 24C and Napier 23.3C.