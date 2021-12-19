Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Napier and Hastings MPs: Lowering the speed limit won't solve SH5 problem

4 minutes to read
The last major project on SH5 between Esk Valley and the Rangataiki Plains was the Dillon's Hill realignmnent in 2008-2010. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay MPs will keep pushing for a $100 million-plus upgrade of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo in the hope the speed limits will be reviewed again when the job is done.

