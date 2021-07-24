Nannies against P take up fight in Wairoa to help meth-affected

The Wairoa community is tackling the problem of P using its own initiative. Photo / Martin Sykes

Enabled Wairoa's "Whānau Against Meth service", a support service providing non-clinical support and advocacy for anyone affected by meth, is gaining in popularity as the number of people using "P" spikes in the area.

Enabled Wairoa chief executive Shelley Smith said the support service was staffed by two of the nannies against P.

"We actually started in December 2019, originally designed as a respite for nannies to meet, a safe space for them to have a korero," Smith said.

"Now we provide non-clinical, holistic support for anyone impacted by P, and we are seeing more people than before. It could be down to education and awareness."

Wairoa, Napier and Hastings were ranked above the national average for meth use per person, according to data from wastewater testing obtained by the NZ Herald.

The NZ Herald obtained two years of wastewater test results, which police used to monitor consumption of illegal drugs around the country since late 2018. Wairoa ranked third; the test results showing an average of 10.45g per 1000 people a week.

Smith said the service was seeing more clients post-Covid.

"We have definitely seen an increase since Covid last year," she said.

"On average we support at least 80 people every year, whether they or their whānau member is impacted by P.

"Last year in August we had about 60 clients on our database."

Smith said she was leading the Wairoa community meth strategy.

"I have taken feedback from nannies and multiple huis and brought in a working group," she said.

"Myself and a group of agencies are working on the meth startegy.

"We are looking for all of Wairoa to thrive through education and awareness programmes, economic opportunities, service provider awareness and health and well-being services. Part of those would be intervention and prevention, and clinical and non-clinical help."

Part of the meth startegy also incldues working alongisde Te Pae Tawhiti Trust, which received $1,995,200 for Te Whaiora Ara Tapu in 2020 to assist with addiction recovery and related issues including preparation for the workforce.

The funding helped with providing an outpatient meth treatment programme in Wairoa.

Whaiora Ara Tapu provides support for those using meth and would like to stop, whānau and friends who have been affected by meth use, and caregivers of children who have been affected by meth use.

The service is led by experienced clinical specialists.

Wairoa District councillor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare, who championed the project of a dedicated facility to help people affected by meth, said she was aware of Wairoa's meth problem.

"We are aware that we have high readings in wastewater for meth," she said.

"The facility is an outlet for people who are willing to give up and for their whānau as well. I am passionate about our community and giving people help."