Paddon nails championship with Rally HB win

Racing together since 2006, John Kennard (left) and Hayden Paddon in Napier after Saturday's Rally of Hawke's Bay win. Photo / Doug Laing

National rally championship racing has returned to the east coast of the North Island in style as international racer Hayden Paddon and co-driver John Kennard won the Kennedy Park Resort Rally of Hawke's Bay today.

Racing a Hyundai 120 AP4, Paddon just needed to finish to claim a record-equalling 5th national rally championships with one leg remaining in the 5-rally series. It was the first Hawke's Bay rally he had driven since 2009, and the first time it had been a part of the championship in a decade.

Starting from Napier at 6.30am, driving more than 156km of 6 special stages on mainly gravelled rural roads in Northern Hawke's Bay, and arriving back in Napier about 4.30pom, the Cromwell team and the Hyundai i20 AP4 was in control throughout.

They had a 1min 44sec lead over the second-placed Ford Fiesta APF of North Canterbury brother-and-sister Robbie and Amie Stokes at the Wairoa service stop late-morning and more than doubled it to 3min 56.3sec at the end of the last stage heading from the last stage at Waipunga off the Napier-Taupo highway.

Third was the first North Island crew home, Raana Horan and Michael O'Connor, of Auckland and racing a Skoda Fabia R5, while there was a creditable drive from first Hawke's Bay team Grant Blackberry and Ric Chalmers in their Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X, and defending national champion Ben Hunt, of Auckland, was 4th.

Drivers reported slipper early stages, but there was no rain and conditions dried in the afternoon, with several rating the two stages over Cricklewood Rd some of the best rallying in the country, amid universal excitement at being back in the Bay.

There was thus a strong field of 69, of which 56 finished, Paddon saying soon after the finish at the Mitre 10 car park off Prebensen Dr, Napier, saying he and long-time co-driver Kennard had had no problems during the day.

"It was a good day, no issues, and the whole team did a really good job," as he thanked the team of 16 from Central Otago, and who were among over 400 crew and officials in Hawke's Bay for the weekend for the event.

From Geraldine but basing Paddon Rallysport at the Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell, 34-year-old Paddon he'd had three drives in the Rally of Hawke's Bay, on much the same roads, but the previous experience there wasn't a feature behind the win. "I don't remember them," he said.

With previous championship wins in 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2018, he joins Masterton driver Richard Mason as the most successful in the history of the national championship, and having won each of the rallies in this year's series will claim the first series cleansweep and equal Mason's record for the most individual race wins should he win the last leg at Coromandel on September 4.

Paddon and Stokes were 1-and-2 on all 6 stages today(Saturday), Stokes bouncing-back from earlier race mechanical issues which left him with just the luckless DNF from other races starting at the Otago rally in April.

Kennedy Park Resort Rally of Hawke's Bay result: Hayden Paddon/John Kennard (Hyundai i20 AP4, Cromwell), 1; Robbie Stokes/Amy Stokes (Ford Fiesta AP4, Waikuku), 2; Raana Horan/Michael Connor (Skoda Fabia R5, Auckland), 3; Ben Hunt/Tony Rawstorn (Subaru WRX Sti, Auckland), 4; Todd Bawden/Paul Burborough (Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 6, Hamilton), 5; Mike Young/Malcolm Read (Subaru GRB Sti, Bay of Plenty), 6; Matt Summerfield/Nicole Summerfield (Mitsubishi Mirage AP4, Rangiora), 7; Grant Blackberry/Ric Chalmers (Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X, Hawke's Bay), 8; Quentin Palmer/Noel Moloney (Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 5, Taumarunui), 9; Kingsley Jones/Waverley Jones (Skoda Fabia R5, Papakura), 10.