Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

My secret stash - Tupperware

Hawkes Bay Today
By Jennifer Hughes
4 mins to read
Tupperware stopped being sold in New Zealand earlier this year. Photo / AP

Tupperware stopped being sold in New Zealand earlier this year. Photo / AP

Hawke’s Bay woman Jennifer Hughes mourns the loss of the best ‘multi-level marketing’ scheme that New Zealand ever got addicted to.

OPINION: I lay bare to you my one bad habit.

The pastel hues. The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today