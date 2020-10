Multiple injuries after serious crash on State Highway 2, near Putorino. Photo / File

Multiple people have been injured in a serious crash on State Highway 2, near Putorino.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH2, near Haliburton Rd, Putorino, about 10.40am on Sunday.

Police said initial reports indicate there are multiple injuries.

The road will be closed and traffic management will be in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

