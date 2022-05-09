Smoke and flames could be seen from New Street. Photo / Leanne Warr

Smoke and flames could be seen from New Street. Photo / Leanne Warr

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a commercial building in Dannevirke.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said emergency services were called to the building in Miller St about 6.45am on Tuesday.

Appliances were called in from Dannevirke, with support from Woodville, Norsewood and a truck from Napier.

Miller St was blocked off just past the corner of Easton Street and traffic was diverted.

Plumes of smoke and some flames could be seen from the intersection.

There is an unmanned fuel stop on the opposite side of the road, but whether this is a risk is unknown.

There were no reports of injuries.

MORE TO COME