An artist's impression of the new commercial building on Havelock Rd.

Another new multi-storey development is planned for Havelock North.

Wallace Development Construction Ltd has received Hastings District Council (HDC) resource consent for a three-level commercial building at 15 Havelock Rd.

Two storeys of the multimillion-dollar development will be office space, with room beneath for 14 undercroft car parks.

The building slightly exceeds the HDC’s 10-metre height regulations at its highest points, which is among a handful of minor standards waived under the Havelock North Village Centre Mixed Zone rules.

Others include how far from the boundary the building is set back, landscaping and the absence of a loading zone.

The previous building on the site, situated roughly on the corner of Havelock Rd and Porter Drive, is in the final stages of demolition and removal.

In its notes regarding the decision to award resource consent, the HDC says the building will be “visually interesting” and “positively interact with the street”.

The HDC says adverse effects of the development will be “less than minor”.

Demolition work continues at the site of a new Havelock North development. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Due to the site’s orientation there will be limited visibility of the development on the approach to Havelock North [via Hastings], therefore the development will not be visually dominating nor minimise the views of Te Mata Peak,” the HDC resource consent document said.

No bulk earthworks will be required and conditions are in place to ensure construction takes place within normal business hours and “dust and noise effects are minimised”.

Ryan Schnell, of Wallace Development, says construction will begin in February and be completed by December.

The building will be the new home for the Havelock North branch of Bayleys Realty Group, who are moving from their existing premises in another Wallace Development building on Napier Rd.

The building concept and design is the work of the Wallace Development Company team in conjunction with architects from Cube Architecture.

Design elements utilised by Omega Engineering are being included to help the building achieve 100 per cent of the seismic code and the building’s heating and cooling will be largely offset by the solar on the roof.

This is a busy time for commercial development in Havelock North.

Foodstuffs is in the process of completing a 3100-square metre New World supermarket at 34 Havelock Rd.

Wallace Development is also set to build a three-storey hotel on nearby Joll Rd.

The top two storeys will be a 40-room Quest Apartment Hotel, with the bottom floor to be used for retail premises.

