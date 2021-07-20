MTG to host Bay's New Zealand Mountain Film Festival

The content, the magnitude of the exploits, along with the cinematography, make for an impressive programme. Photo / Supplied

The content, the magnitude of the exploits, along with the cinematography, make for an impressive programme. Photo / Supplied

If you love adventures then don't miss this inspiring night of film watching at the MTG Century Theatre in Napier on Thursday, August 5.

The 2021 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival National Tour brings a collection of award-winning films to the big screen.

The content, the magnitude of the exploits, along with the cinematography, make for an impressive programme.

"This programme has something for everybody, whatever your adventure is," organiser Brett Cotter said.

The award for the best short film went to Wanaka local Richard Sidey for his film Spellbound. Wingsuit base jumping is often presented as a thrill-seeking adrenalin rush; Spellbound takes us deeper into the more contemplative aspects of jumping.

The award for the best snow sports film went to Mount Logan, as we follow athlete Helias Millerioux and his team taking us on their journey to climb the ultimate goal, Mount Logan, the second-highest peak in North America, followed by a long and crazy ride on a rafting boat through the notorious Columbia River.

Made in Aotearoa received the best film on adventurous sports & lifestyles award this year, and it may even make you feel like getting the surfboard out in winter, with young up-and coming surf ripper Kehu Butler from Mount Maunganui showing his favourite spots around New Zealand and learning about his family and deep connections to friends and ocean.

Also in the lineup for the climbing brigade is a riveting tale on Katherine Choong, the first Swiss climber to complete a 9A route (NZ grade 35); and Ocean to Asgard, which has four friends travel to Baffin Island for a 40-day human-powered adventure, featuring bigwall first ascents, whitewater paddle descents, and wild Arctic flamingos.

"Our Hawke's Bay audience savour this annual adventure film fest; the collection is super- inspiring and there's always a surprise or two. What could be better than sitting alongside fellow outdoor enthusiasts letting your imagination go wild and planning your next adventure," Cotter said.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17.50 for under-17s, and $12.50 for under-12s; available online at www.trybooking.com/nz; and from MTG reception and on the night at the theatre.