Mower theft mystery at Pukemokimoki Marae, Napier

The lawns of Pukemokimoki Marae are always in perfect order. Photo / Supplied

A Napier community bereft of its $10,000 ride-on mower is not covered by insurance.

Pukemokimoki Marae administrator Maureen Mua says the public outpouring of public admonishment and condemnation since the green and yellow John Deere X350R tractor was taken last weekend is "huge".

One of the more kinder suggestions has been that the thief be made to mow the lawns with scissors, given the care needed to match the perfectionist approach of kaumātua, chairman, custodian and gardener Tiwana Aranui.

The key point is that the marae, on the urban-rural edge of Riverbend Rd on then southern approaches to Napier, wants the mower back, in the same good and going order in which it was last seen last Sunday.

It would help if it comes with the weed-eater and new leaf-blower which were also taken, for the theft is not covered by the insurance, which would cost a $10,000 excess.

And time is running out, with the sun and a drop or two of rain during the week having given the growth a nudge, and a mow likely to be needed during the weekend.

Mua said that along with the outpourings of concern were offers of help from people wanting to "bring their mowers down at the weekend" to get the job done.

She said the marae, which was built as a community marae for Napier and opened in 2007, was known for the perfection and care taken with the lawn, edges and garden.

On Thursday, the theft remained a mystery other than that some time between late afternoon Sunday and Tuesday morning someone cut off the locks on the shipping container that housed the equipment.

With fences separating the marae from neighbouring Maraenui Park, it was thought the only way way it could have been taken away was via the exit onto Riverbend Rd, and probably on a trailer.

But anything which has been seen or heard and which might be relevant to the theft is important to make sure the mower can be returned.

"We worked really hard to get the funds to get these items so our marae always looks pristine," she said. "We do not have insurance to cover these items and would appreciate it along with the other items that were taken returned."