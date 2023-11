Emergency services descended on a crash at the intersection of Te Aute Rd and Crystall Rd, Hastings.

Emergency services descended on a crash at the intersection of Te Aute Rd and Crystall Rd, Hastings.

One person was believed to have minor injuries after a crash in Hastings on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the accident, which involved two vehicles at the intersection of Te Aute Rd and Crystall Rd, was reported at 4.43pm, and diversions were put in place on Crystall Rd.

No further information was immediately available.