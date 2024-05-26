Motorist critical after Napier crash

Emergency services at a crash scene this afternoon in Willowbank Ave, on the southern outskirts of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor.

One person has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on a rural road on the southern outskirts of Napier.

The crash off a section of Willowbank Ave, between Kenny and Riverbend roads, was reported at 3.37pm, and a police spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle with one occupant.

The vehicle was understood to have left the road and crashed into a ditch at the northern side of the road.

Hato Hone St John reported the person was in a critical condition.

The road remained closed more than an hour later and police serious crash investigators were at the scene.



