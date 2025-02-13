Up to 180 vehicles have stayed at the site during the festival’s busiest years, and organisers are hopeful for a strong turnout this year.

By Thursday morning, over 70 motorhomes and caravans had already snapped up a spot, with plenty more expected at a cost of $20 per night.

Plenty of other visitors – including those in motorhomes – are also staying at campgrounds and accommodation providers across the city.

Visitor Debbie Richards, from Wainuiomata, said the foreshore parking was a big factor in her attending this year.

Art Deco-era dancers entertain the crowds at the Sound Shell on Thursday.

“That is why we initially organised this whole weekend.”

Her friend Karen Fielding, and Karen’s partner Dean Ireland, attended last year and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to the festival this year with their motorhome.

“I think just everyone getting dressed up and all of the music they have on – the whole weekend is just so much fun,” Fielding, from Masterton, said.

Ireland said they loved it so much last year that “we said, ‘We have to go and dress up for this year’s festival’”.

A street performer during the opening day of the festival.

The group also attended a wedding in Ahuriri on Thursday, which they said added to a fantastic weekend.

Air New Zealand was reporting about 6000 passenger arrivals in Napier this week — a 10% increase on average visitor numbers.

Thursday was the busiest day for arrivals, Air NZ confirmed.

Some of the proceeds from the NZMCA pop-up site off Marine Parade, just south of the aquarium, will go to charity.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.