(From left): Art Deco Festival visitors Karl Prouse, from Christchurch, Debbie Richards, from Wainuiomata, and Karen Fielding and Dean Ireland, from Masterton, at the pop-up motorhome camp in Napier.
An army of caravans and motorhomes has descended on Napier for the city’s biggest event of the year, the Art Deco Festival.
The four-day festival attracts thousands of visitors each year and the 2025 edition got under way on Thursday.
It is being lauded as the first “full” festival since pre-Covid times due to the impact of the pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle, which included a last-minute cancellation during the February 2023 cyclone.
NZ Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) Hawke’s Bay has long partnered with Napier City Council and opened up a large grass area off Marine Parade – opposite the foreshore – for self-contained motorhomes and caravans to stay at.