Motorcyclist killed in Havelock North carpark

Emergency services attended a fatal accident scene in a Havelock North motel carpark on Thursday. Photo Paul Taylor

A person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in a car park area near Napier Rd in Havelock North.

Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called to the incident at about 3.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the helicopter responding after a single vehicle crash - involving what was originally described as a dirt bike - which has injured one person.

The helicopter landed on Napier Rd, near Cherry Grove Motel, Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said.

A section of Napier Rd up to Karanema Drive was closed briefly as a result.

Wilmot said the helicopter attended the incident and but could not do anything.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said they sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.