Motorcyclist killed in Havelock North carpark

A person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in a car park area near Napier Rd in Havelock North.
Emergency services and a rescue helicopter were called to the incident at about 3.30pm.
A police spokesperson said the helicopter responding after a single vehicle crash - involving what was originally described as a dirt bike - which has injured one person.
The helicopter landed on Napier Rd, near Cherry Grove Motel, Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A section of Napier Rd up to Karanema Drive was closed briefly as a result.
Wilmot said the helicopter attended the incident and but could not do anything.
A St John ambulance spokesperson said they sent one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.