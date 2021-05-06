Motorcyclist in serious condition following crash in Central Hawke's Bay

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in CHB. Photo / File

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in CHB. Photo / File

A rescue helicopter is at the scene of a single motorcycle crash in Central Hawke's Bay.

Police were alerted to the crash on Elsthorpe Rd, between St Lawrence Road and Atua Road, at 9.03am on Friday.

A spokeswoman said the motorcyclist came off their bike, and was in a serious condition and being tended to by St John ambulance staff.

A rescue helicopter arrived at the scene by 9.35am.

There were no road blockages but police were advising motorists to drive with care around the scene.