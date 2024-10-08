But there’s been plenty of great time too, spent with friends and strangers discovering the beauty Aotearoa has to offer.
From a 94-year-old shipping executive who tore down the highways, to Australian media moguls about to have a baby, a warm smile and a helping hand has never been far away.
And yes, the couple admit there are sometimes puzzled looks when they take off their helmets to reveal their grey hair, but more often they come joint with words of support and affirmation.
“Age is just a number you know, it’s not a destination. If you want to go for a ride, just go for a ride,” Diann said.
“We saw on TV there was American lady who was still going at 95. I said, if she can do it then I can do it easily.”
“I’ll keep going till I fall off and don’t get up.”
