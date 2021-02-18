Motorcycle crash on SH5: Helicopter deployed, police on their way

Police were called to the crash at 12.33pm. Photo / File

A helicopter, police and St John ambulance are responding to a motorcyclist crash on the Napier-Taupō Rd, State Highway 5, near Tarawera.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the crash at 12.33pm and were on their way.

A helicopter had been dispatched and St John Ambulance were also responding.

The spokeswoman said it appeared to be a single-vehicle crash in which a motorcyclist had come off their motorcycle, but there was no indication yet of their injuries.

MORE TO COME