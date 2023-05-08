Willem Vermeulen CEO Cole Murray (Left), Judy Steiner Owner/Financial Adviser Mortgagelink Hawkes Bay, Jeremy Cole Director/Financial Adviser Cole Murray, Mike Murray Director/ Financial Adviser Cole Murray at Napier Mortgage Link. Photo / Warren Buckland

After nearly 20 years of owning Mortgage and Insurance Link Hawke’s Bay, Judy Steiner has sold the Napier business to Hastings’ Cole Murray Financial Services, which plans on keeping everything the same for existing and future customers.

Now that Steiner is receiving the pension, she said she is in the last third of her life and while she is happy to keep working, succession planning has become important to the business owner in the past few years.

With children in Australia and grandchildren growing up fast, Steiner wanted to be able to cross the ditch more regularly to see her family.

Selling Mortgage Link to Cole Murray seemed like a no-brainer to Steiner because she said “it seemed like it would be a good connection”.

“They are a business that will carry on with what we have built here because we are keeping the name and that was very important to me that the continuity was carried on,” said the ex-Mortgage Link owner.

Cole Murray Financial Services has bought Mortgage and Insurance Link Hawke’s Bay and will keep the original staff and business branding as is. Photo / Warren Buckland

Steiner added that Cole Murray gave her the opportunity to sell her business to another reputable business that will carry on with the clients at the same level as she was.

Cole Murray plans on keeping Mortgage Link’s name and all original mortgage advisers are staying on board providing friendly, familiar faces for clients.

“The people of Napier and Hastings won’t notice any changes and we will still look after them the way we always have, however, with Cole Murray we can expand our offers,” Steiner said.

After 24 years with the company, Steiner is “very ready” to step down as captain of the ship but will stay on board to look after her present and future clients.

“I will still be here looking after my clients as I usually do with both the mortgages and the insurance.

“It was an easy decision to go forward with Cole Murray as we had the same vision and outcomes. I have a lot of respect and trust in the Cole Murray team so I am very excited it has been a fantastic opportunity for both of us, especially for me to be able to step down from ownership and continue the work I love,” Steiner said.

Cole Murray CEO Will Vermeulen explained Mortgage and Insurance Link Hawke’s Bay and Cole Murray Group is joining businesses to grow the resources available to both groups of clients.

“Clients will be able to go to either the Hastings, Napier, Waipukurau or the Wairoa office for meetings and dealing with paperwork,” he said.

The advising business will now have 12 advisers available to help clients with mortgages, insurance both personal and domestic (home, car and contents), KiwiSaver and investments along with financial plans.

This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



