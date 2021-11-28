More water restrictions likely in Dannevirke over the summer

The Dannevirke impounded supply is still being filled. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Despite rain being forecast for the next week, Dannevirke will likely go to the next level of water restrictions as summer approaches.

The town was already on an alternate days restriction and has been for months.

The next level would mean residents could only use hoses on alternate evenings between 7pm and 9pm.

Infrastructure manager Chris Chapman told councillors in a Tararua District Council meeting on Wednesday that would likely start on December 1.

He said the team had started working on an action plan for water management across the district.

With the current challenge in Dannevirke being the problems with the impounded supply, there needed to be a more robust plan.

The impounded supply was still being filled after leaks were repaired.

"Where it was down to about 2m in depth while we were doing investigatory work, it's now at approximately 5m," Chapman said.

The capacity was 14m, so it had still had some ways to go.

It was estimated that the impounded supply would be able to reach 12m by Christmas, but that was also heavily dependent on rainfall and the associated river flows.

Chapman said the council was taking water from the river in accordance with what was allowable under consent through Horizons Regional Council and doing it in a "pragmatic way that negates environmental impact".

Residents were also being asked to fill any private swimming pools gradually.