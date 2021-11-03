More than 40 new events for 'new normal' Napier Art Deco Festival

A rejuvenated Prohibition Party will be a feature of the 2022 Napier Art Deco Festival. Photo / Supplied

A tighter and bright approach to the Art Deco Festival is here as organisers plan the 2022 event in the "new normal" of lockdowns and other pandemic alerts.

At least 48 "new" events are on the February 16-20 programme of Art Deco Trust events and others run separately but linked to the five-day extravaganza which has attracted enthusiasts and good-timers from around the world since the founding group met in 1985 to discuss the protection of Napier's unique architectural heritage.

The Art Deco Trust was established two years later and the initial Art Deco Weekend soon became an extended annual festival, with fulltime staff employed by the trust since 1992.

New trust chairperson and former Napier mayor Barbara Arnott says the cancellation of major events just days out from this year's event has made organisers and hosts even more determined about the future of the world-renowned festival, with the centenary of the Hawke's Bay Earthquake in 2031 already in the sights.

Tickets are now on sale for numerous events, although there is a focus also on the free public events, some of which might not be able to go ahead if there is a Covid-19 Level 2 scenario still in place.

Festival director Greg Howie said first-week sales "broke all records".

"We're extremely pleased with the way the pre-sales have gone, with a number of events already sold out," he said. "We're up considerably on where sales were this time last year, and to be exceeding all expectations this early in the piece is fantastic news for the region and the local economy."

"If recent events have taught us anything, it's that we must make the most of opportunities to celebrate and that's what the festival is all about, a celebration of the resilience and spirit of the people of Hawke's Bay," he said.

The festival features a diverse range of activities and events including musicals, cabarets, comedies and plays, across a range of venues, including new and already sold-out event Dinner with the Cars in the Buick Motor Garage in Swan St, and a rejuvenated Prohibition Party in the Old Church in Meeanee Rd, with what the trust calls the :"adrenalin rush" of not knowing quite when the "Federal Police" will crash the joint.

Hastings venues are a feature of some of the events.

Arnott said many local businesses and organisations contribute to the festival and the trust is always thankful for that, as well as the dedicated and hardworking trust board members, staff and volunteers.

"We hope everyone has a wonderful time over the festival period and let's show the world how to keep the spirit of Art Deco shining on," she said.

Howie said the festival had become "a great contributor to the local economy" and added: "How you Deco is up to you. But one thing is guaranteed, you will be back for more next year".