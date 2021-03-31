More than 200 vintage motorbikes at the Hastings Showgrounds

The 200+ vintage motorcycles on display include replicas of the ones used in the making of The World's Fastest Indian, Hawke's Bay Classic Motorcycle Club president George Lane. Photo / Paul Taylor

The 200+ vintage motorcycles on display include replicas of the ones used in the making of The World's Fastest Indian, Hawke's Bay Classic Motorcycle Club president George Lane. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana will be filled with the sound of more than 200 vintage motorcycles over the weekend.

Ranging from replica steam bike to modern day road racers, it showcases the evolution of the motorcycle.

The triennial two-day event started as a fundraiser for the Hawke's Bay Classic Motorcycle Club.

But with numbers strong, it became a community fundraiser for groups like the Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter and Cranford Hospice, club president George Lane explained.

He said he was excited for the event, especially as last year's had been postponed due to Covid-19 - the last event held in 2017, attracted more than 3000 people.

"We're hoping for more people than ever before."

This year would be slightly different, he promised.

"It's not just about the big bikes."

The event features everything from more than 100-year-old vintage motorcycles which reach full throttle at 30km/h to racing bikes which can clock up to 300km/h.

Two replica motorcycles from the World's Fastest Indian movie will also make the trip up from the museum in Invercargill.

It will also include a flyover by the Hawke's Bay rescue chopper which will land in the oval at 1pm on Sunday, providing the public with a chance to meet the crew.

The Hawke's Bay Vintage machinery club will also be displaying tractors of yesteryear and working stationary engines.

The event starts at 9.30am and runs through to 4.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate and range in price from a $25 family pass, to $15 for an adult and $5 for kids.