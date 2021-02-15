More than 200 homes still without power near Waimarama

A total of 229 Unison customers remain without power near Waimarama after an unplanned outage. Photo / File

More than 200 Unison customers remain without power near Waimarama after an unplanned outage.

According to Unison, a total of 229 customers remain affected.

Waimarama Rd, Harper Rd, Lightning Ridge View, Waipuka Rd, Timoti Rd, Waitangi Rd and Waimarama Heights remain affected.

The unplanned outage began at 5.43am and has an estimated end time of 11am.

Partial restoration is needed, according to Unison.

A seven hour outage was also experienced across Waimarama and Ocean Beach between 10.57pm on Monday and 3.55am on Monday.

A total of 502 customers were affected.

A further 1245 customers were also affected after an unplanned outage across Clifton, Clive, Haumoana, Ocean Beach, Te Awanga, Tuki Tuki and Whakatu for three minutes overnight.

Unison has been contacted for comment.