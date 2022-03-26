MetService has said a low pressure system east of the North Island likely means more rain for Hawke's Bay until Thursday. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Gisborne remains closed until further notice due to a slip and fallen trees early Saturday following severe weather.

MetService has warned that more heavy rain watches and warnings are likely in the coming days for Hawke's Bay.

A heavy rain watch has been in place for the Wairoa district from 9pm Saturday to 10am Sunday.

MetService said rainfalls of three to five millimetres per hour could be expected in Wairoa.

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa is open, but Waka Kotahi have a caution in place for surface flooding, slips, heavy rain and uneven road surfaces due to the weather forecast.

Weather cautions also remain in place for motorists on State Highway 38 between Frasertown and Aniwaniwa, and State Highway 5 between Napier and Waipunga.

MetService said in an announcement on its Facebook page that while the rain is not expected to be the same intensity or amount as last week, its persistence on top of what has already fallen could have significant impacts including slips, damage to roads and surface flooding.

They said rains are expected to continue until Wednesday before clearing on Thursday.