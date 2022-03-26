Hastings remains drenched following a week of rain, but there could be more to come from moist south to southeasterly winds on Monday and Tuesday according to MetService. Photo / Paul Taylor

State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Gisborne remains closed until further notice due to a slip and fallen trees early Saturday following severe weather.

MetService has warned that more heavy rain watches and warnings are likely in the coming days for Hawke's Bay.

A heavy rain watch will be in place for Gisborne and the Wairoa district from 7am Monday to 9pm Tuesday.

MetService said peak rates could be five to ten millilitres per hour.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said he was hoping it wouldn't come to another heavy rain situation while the region waited to recover from last week's rain.

"We're pretty saturated, there is plenty of damage on the roads from surface flooding and all that, so we can only see what happens really."

He said conditions would need to dry further in some cases before it was safe to clear some roads.

"We had a situation just out of Wairoa near Nuhaka where they cleaned a slip and it just came straight back down again and luckily no one was injured when it did.

"Fingers crossed, everything has gone back down, the river is back down so we've got a bit of capacity for rain. I would be surprised if it was as intense as the first round."

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa is open, but Waka Kotahi have a caution in place for surface flooding, slips, heavy rain and uneven road surfaces due to the weather forecast.

Central Hawke's Bay District council announced on Sunday morning that river levels continue to drop and flood waters are receding across the district.

Hiranui Road and Herrick Street (Taylors Slab) in Ongaonga are the only two roads that are closed in the district and are expected to reopen on Monday.

The council announcement said the boil water notice remains in place for Waipukurau and could potentially lift Monday or early Tuesday.

A potable water tanker next to the Scout Hall at Russell Park is available from 7am to 8pm until the boil water notice is lifted.

Weather cautions remain in place for motorists on State Highway 38 between Frasertown and Aniwaniwa, and State Highway 5 between Napier and Waipunga.

MetService said in an announcement on its Facebook page that while the rain is not expected to be the same intensity or amount as last week, its persistence on top of what has already fallen could have significant impacts including slips, damage to roads and surface flooding.

They said rains are expected to continue until Wednesday before clearing on Thursday.