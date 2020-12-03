Moped driver hit by car in Hastings

A moped driver sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a car in Saint Leonards, Hastings, on Thursday night. Photo / File

A moped driver sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a car in Hastings on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Heretaunga St West, in the Hastings suburb if Saint Leonards, about 5.07pm on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said a car had collided with a moped.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the moped rider was status three upon arrival.

One ambulance and one fire truck from Hastings attended the scene and firefighters provided scene protection.

Police also attended the scene of the crash.