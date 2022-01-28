Terrance Berryman organised a group of 18 Mongrel Mob members in three vehicles to carry out a home invasion at Waimarama in December 2019. Photo / NZME

Terrance Berryman organised a group of 18 Mongrel Mob members in three vehicles to carry out a home invasion at Waimarama in December 2019. Photo / NZME

Mongrel Mob chapter president Terrance Jordan Berryman has been jailed for 23 months after organising and taking part in a "cowardly" attack by 18 mobsters on a man in his own home.

Two men described as "foot soldiers", Terika Kiri and George Tyler, were sentenced to home detention.

All three had pleaded guilty to unlawful assembly and assault with intent to injure. They were sentenced by Judge Geoff Rea in the Napier District Court on Friday.

The court heard that Berryman, the president of the Mob's Redcoats chapter in Hawke's Bay, organised the attack after his father had been involved in a minor road rage incident in December 2019.

Berryman made inquiries to identify the other driver involved, then organised his chapter to travel to the man's house at Waimarama.

All were in Mob regalia or clothing which showed they were associated with the gang.

Berryman said on social media that he was "going to smash his f...ing head in".

The group attacked the man in his home while his partner and three children were present. Some of the gang members stood outside to prevent relatives and others from nearby houses coming to the man's assistance.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured skull, a deep skull laceration, a burst eardrum and other injuries. Judge Rea said that during the attack, weapons had been used and the man's head was stomped on, but there was no evidence to determine precisely by whom.

The judge described the attack as "deliberate, calculated and pre-planned", and "cowardly". It had a dramatic and profound effect on the victim, his partner and the children. The man had suffered considerable and very serious injuries.

As the group left, Berryman told the man's partner: "I'm sorry but I had to do this".

Judge Rea said that Berryman and Tyler had taken part in a successful restorative justice process with the victim, and Kiri had expressed willingness to do so.

After receiving cultural and pre-sentence reports, the judge sentenced Berryman to 23 months in jail for the assault with intent to injure and nine months for unlawful assembly. The terms would be served concurrently.

Kiri was ordered to serve 10 months and three weeks of home detention, and to pay $1000 to the victim for emotional harm.

Tyler was given 10 months of home detention and ordered to pay $1300.

Fourteen other men have already appeared before the court following the attack. Four were found not guilty. Judge Rea indicated there was one more person to be dealt with.