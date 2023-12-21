Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

The Mission Estate Winery in Napier is set to host the 2024 New Zealand Cross Country and Relay Championships in August 2024.

The cross-country course will be held on a large proportion of the land used for Mission Estate concerts in Taradale and while the venue is better known for hosting superstars like Robbie Williams and Rod Stewart, this will be the first time a major cross-country event is held there.

Mission Estate Winery to host cross-county and relay championships.

Mission Estate chief executive Peter Holley said they are delighted to partner with Athletics New Zealand at the Napier event on Saturday-Sunday, August 3-4.

“We are looking forward to hosting this outstanding national event.”

The past two events were held in Taupō at the Spa Thermal Park.

Athletics NZ competitions manager Jason Cameron said they are excited that the Mission Estate has agreed to come on board as a naming rights partner and host the event.

“The 2024 championships will be like no other and provide a unique experience with award ceremonies, fundraising events and catering for athletes, supporters and spectators within the timeless elegance of the Mission Estate property,” he said.

Local club cross-country races have also previously featured at Mission Estate, but this will be the first time a major cross country will be staged at the location.



