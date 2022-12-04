Rangitaiki Morgan-Dunne, 26, has been missing from her home in Hastings since Wednesday 30 November. Photo / Eastern District Police

Rangitaiki Morgan-Dunne, 26, has been missing from her home in Hastings since Wednesday 30 November. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police are concerned for the safety of a Hastings woman who has been missing for close to a week.

Rangitaiki Morgan-Dunne, 26, was last seen at Hastings’ popular Cornwall Park on Wednesday, November 30, and has not been seen at her home since.

A police spokesperson confirmed there were no further updates on the search on Monday morning.

“Police are following lines of enquiry,” the spokesperson said.

A police statement on Sunday said she had a tattoo on her left forearm and was last seen near Cornwall Park.

“Police and her family have concerns for her safety,” the statement said.

“If you have seen Rangitaiti or can assist Police in locating her, please call 111 and quote file number 221130/0614.”