Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Millions of strawberries to be grown in mega-facility near Napier

By
2 mins to read
Joe Cooper, supervisor at the strawberry glasshouse, helping with the fit-out. Photo / Warren Buckland

A mega-glasshouse roughly the size of three football fields near Napier which will produce millions of strawberries each year is almost complete.

The 22,000sq m glasshouse in Clive will produce delicious berries all year round

