Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Mike Williams: How many will cast a ballot?

Hawkes Bay Today
5 mins to read
The richer the electorate, the lower the rate of non-voting, Mike Williams says. Photo / NZME

The richer the electorate, the lower the rate of non-voting, Mike Williams says. Photo / NZME

I won’t be in New Zealand on election day; however I have roped in a wise old mate to tell me what’s going on as the evening of the 14th progresses.

One aspect of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today