Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Tragic drowning toll a warning to us all

4 minutes to read
Dangerous swells along Marine Parade can catch people off guard. Photo / Warren Buckland

Dangerous swells along Marine Parade can catch people off guard. Photo / Warren Buckland

Linda Hall
By
Linda Hall

Assistant editor

Well that went fast. Nine days off work went by in a flash.

A flash of swimming, spending time with family, a visit to Ocean and Clifton beaches and of course way too much food.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.