Dangerous swells along Marine Parade can catch people off guard. Photo / Warren Buckland

Well that went fast. Nine days off work went by in a flash.

A flash of swimming, spending time with family, a visit to Ocean and Clifton beaches and of course way too much food.

Simple, fun days. So simple in fact that one of the highlights was a swim with two of my grandies at Ocean Beach. It was so hot , the beach was busy and I was really aware of all the people who had tragically lost their lives in the waters around New Zealand in recent days.

I reminded them that they were way to big for me to grab by the arm an haul out of the water as I used to. "We need to stay together," I said. They are both good swimmers so i wasn't too concerned.

We made sure we stayed between the flags and didn't go out too far.

The waves were quite big but one of the great things about Ocean Beach is the sand bar. It's fun to just get out that far, which was still only at my waist, and jump the waves.

We all kept an eye on the flags as anyone who has swum at a beach will know it's easy to look up and find yourself out of the designated area.

So every now and then one of us would say "we've drifted a bit — we need to go back".

The water was warm and clear and it was just beautiful. We had a ball.

It reminded me that we are so lucky to live in Hawke's Bay.

However, it is so important for anyone living anywhere in New Zealand to educate themselves and their family and visitors about our rivers and oceans and learn to swim.

During the summer holiday period 14 people between the ages of 4 and 74 drowned — the highest in nearly 25 years.

But it didn't stop there the toll now sits at 26 — that's 26 families left grieving for a loved one and countless other people including friends and first responders, and people on site who would have tried to help.

It's tragic.

It's been hot and when it's hot we head to water. It's a part of our culture, spending time at the beach and river.

Some people have spots they have been going to for years. They know the lay of the land so to speak. They know when the waves are thunderous, it's best not to go anywhere near no matter how hot it is.

They know a safe spot to swim at the river.

Last Tuesday I was in Napier. It was the day Pacific Beach was closed to swimmers because of the huge swells.

We stopped in the aquarium car park and walked on to the beach. I couldn't believe my eyes.

The waves were huge, crashing loudly on the beach. However, that wasn't what my eyes couldn't believe. It was a family of three right on the waters edge.

Dad was taking photos of the ocean and mum and a little girl of about 3 or 4 were standing right there with him. They walked out a bit further toward the water when a big wave broke.

Water rushed at them and they turned and ran, the little girl squealing.

They were laughing and ready to turn back toward the water.

I stood there for a minute and kept thinking what if I don't warn them and something happens.

No — can't have that so I went over to them and said "don't know if you have seen the signs but this is a really dangerous beach. If I were you I would hold your little girl's hand and move away from the water's edge."

She said thank you however, he said, "we won't get close". I really don't think they understood how dangerous that beach is.

The ocean is unforgiving as are river currents. If you don't know the river, sit in the shallows to cool off and if you go to the beach, swim between the flags. Also tell your visitors the safe spots to go.

Let's hope the drowning toll stops where it is.

• Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today