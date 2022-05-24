Think carefully about what you spend your hard earned money on. Photo / NZME

It's time to take things into our own hands.

Time to think about ways to get through the winter with food on the table and warmth in the house.

We simply can't turn to the Government every time something goes wrong.

And boy, is it all going wrong at the moment.

I don't need to tell you how hard it is out there. Everything has gone up in price from interest rates to petrol to . . . everything in the supermarket.

So we need to think of ways to get through this because I think it's going to get worse before it gets better.

It will get better - after all, we've been here before. Well, I have anyway. I have written before about buying a first home in the 80s and interest rates going up over 20 per cent.

Almost weekly there would be a letter in the mail saying your interest rates had increased, the next payment would increase by $$ but there was no extra $$ coming in to counter it.

It was tough, we went without. Mind you, back then there weren't so many places to tempt you into spending money.

No department stores where you could buy clothes, toys, homeware, shoes and so on and so forth, for next to nothing.

But here's the thing - how many T-shirts do you need, how many toys do your children and for that matter your pets need, how many towels, sheets, glasses, make-up — just stuff, really. How much do you really need?

It's important to decide where and how you are going to spend your hard-earned money.

Maybe with a bit of smart thinking you can make life a little less painful.

I know for some families who are totally stretched to the limit, they have no choice but to ask for help, and ask they must.

For others, especially people who know a trick or two about making food go further or tricks and tips on how to save power or petrol — share your knowledge with your friends and family.

Post it on Facebook, or if you don't have social media get a family member to do it. I'm sure people would love to hear some wisdom from people who have had to scrimp and save during their lifetime, and I think at one stage or another most of us have had to.

During lockdowns lots of people shared on social media that they had started a vegetable garden for the first time. That's a brilliant way to save money and feed your family.

The other thing that really helps with the grocery bill is zero waste.

Before you decide to buy something for tea or get something out of the freezer look in your fridge and pantry, get creative, use up the rest of that cooked mince or chicken.

Leftovers are my new best friend now.

For instance, remember the bolar roast? I' m sure there will be generations of people out there that have never tried one. I remember them as a kid being rather tough and chewy.

Put it in your crockpot (Google a recipe) — you get an entirely different result. If you have leftovers make a shepherd's pie or just slice it up and make some gravy.

As for the $20 block of cheese - don't buy it. I know it might be the brand you like but try something different — you never know, you might just find a new favourite.

Finally, remember supermarkets aren't the only places you can buy groceries. Yes, petrol is so expensive so we can't be running all around town to get the bargains but you could tag shop.

Get together with a group of friends, suss out the best deals, take orders and everyone goes to a different shop. Meet back at the starting point, put the jug on and divide your booty.

Whoever gets the best bargain gets a biscuit. Shopping done and, hopefully, it was fun for a change.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today