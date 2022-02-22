Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Middle NZ: Shout out to our awesome NZ Police

3 minutes to read
Police taking a break during the protest at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / NZME

Police taking a break during the protest at Parliament, Wellington. Photo / NZME

Linda Hall
By
Linda Hall

Assistant editor

To our New Zealand Police Force — you are awesome.

I've watched you over the last few weeks in Wellington, standing at ease, although I bet a million bucks you weren't at ease, as your

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.