It's up to us all to protect our region's indigenous biodiversity. Photo/ NZME

We all knew it was going to happen and it has. Covid cases are exploding all around the country.

And while we are not in any kind of lockdown, the streets are very quiet.

It's totally understandable for people to be cautious. Unlike the mandate protesters all around the country, people are really afraid of catching the virus and, just as importantly, spreading it to vulnerable people in their families and their friends.

So it's not surprisingly that things are a little quiet at the moment. I really feel for our hospitality and entertainment sectors.

They have been, and continue to be, hit the hardest at every outbreak, but still they smile when you arrive on their doorstep.

Hopefully this outbreak will peak in the next week or two and we slide down the other side quickly.

Recently I read a talking point in Hawke's Bay Today from Iain Maxwell who is group manager integrated catchment management at Hawke's Bay Regional Council about pest control.

It made me think that now is the perfect time to reflect on what we can do to protect our indigenous biodiversity.

As Maxwell said we have some amazing lakes, beaches, and forests, but we also have an abundance of plant and animal pests ready, willing and able to destroy it all.

He said: "Protecting our nation's unique and special biodiversity will not be done by the regional council or any group or agency on its own, it needs the whole community to pitch in."

So true. It's easy to sit back and think someone else will take care of it but we have seen the result of that sort of thinking with the state of some of our waterways.

Just take a look at the plastic along our shorelines.

Many amazing groups in the community are already cleaning up beaches and rivers and planting native trees. If you want to find out more about this go to biodiversityhb.org

We all have a role to play in keeping our stunning region "breathing" so the next generation can enjoy the birdsong, swim in our oceans and lakes and grow food without crops being devastated by pests.

So much is going on in the world at the moment. One of the best ways to get away from it all is to go to nature. That could be a walk on the beach, a swim in a lake or a walk in one of our amazing parks, listening to birdsong.

Just imagine if that was not an option.

So don't think there is nothing you can do to help. There is. Next time you go to the beach take a rubbish bag or join a clean-up group.

The regional council also subsidises pest control products so if you have a problem let them know.

Lots of information about biosecurity is on its website.

Now, while we are staying a little closer to home, is the perfect time to take some action.

• Linda Hall is Hawke's Bay Today assistant editor