Jane Campion, won best director for The Power of the Dog, poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

OPINION

What a champion Jane Campion is.

This incredibly talented Kiwi is a director, screenwriter, producer and the first woman to be nominated twice for the Academy Award for Best Director.

Wikipedia lists her many accolades which also include being "the first female filmmaker to receive the Palme d'Or for The Piano (1993) which also won her the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. At the 78th Venice International Film Festival, she won the Silver Lion award, and at the 94th Academy Awards, Campion is also known for directing the films An Angel at My Table (1990), Holy Smoke! (1998), and Bright Star (2009), as well as co-creating the television series Top of the Lake (2013)."

She is amazing. To top it off as we all now know, she won an Oscar for Best Director for her New Zealand-made film The Power of The Dog.

What a moment for her and all of the people involved in making the movie.

Imagine how proud her friends and family must be.

I was thinking about how she must have felt prior to the awards.

I wonder how long it takes to get ready for a night like the Oscars. I'm thinking it would take way longer to prepare oneself for the Oscars than it would for your own wedding.

Some of those outfits must have taken quite some time to get into. I can't help getting caught up in the glamour and glitter of the Oscars.

Some of my favourites were Lupita Nyong'o, Taylor Hill, Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey (her dress was out of this world) and Sterling K. Brown, who looked very smart.

It must be quite daunting walking down the red carpet with cameras clicking and all eyes in the room on you. But I suppose celebrities are used to that.

Jane looked stunning especially when she wore that beautiful smile as she received her Oscar. It's a moment she will no doubt cherish forever.

Sadly the incident with Will Smith will be what the Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will be remembered for.

It's a typical example of the attention bad behaviour gets, whether that's in the playground, the classroom or on stage.

It unbelievable that he wasn't asked to leave.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.

He's apologised now. Too late Smith. You didn't look very sorry as you partied into the night.

It was bad enough that he thought it was okay to jump up on stage in front hundreds of people and hit someone because he didn't like what they said, but then he went back to his seat knowing he was live on air, beaming into millions people's homes worldwide and shouted out profanity.

Chris Rock handled it well. The comedian poked fun at Smith's wife but that's what comedians do. I've heard far worse, and I'm sure Pinkett Smith can look after herself.

SMith's apology contains a but. A but usually precedes an excuse when it comes to apologies.

He wrote: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

You didn't react emotionally you acted with violence and profanity.

That's enough about him anyway.

Congratulations Dame Elizabeth Jane Campion DNZM — you rock. Looking forward to seeing what you do next.

