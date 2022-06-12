MidCentral DHB's community referred radiology services (CRRS) criteria were revised to focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for as many people as possible with the resources available. Photo / Supplied

The change in criteria to access radiology through local providers was to ensure those who needed it the most would be able to do so, says MidCentral District Health Board.

Last week, Dannevirke's Community Health Board relayed concerns the town could lose radiology services provided at Dannevirke Community Hospital due to a change in criteria whereby some patients were being charged more than $150.

These services were funded by the primary health group (PHO) THINK Hauora.

The change in criteria disappointed many in the community, and Tararua Health Group operations manager Samantha Chapman said they had no input into the decision.

Deborah Davies, operations executive for Primary, Public and Community Health, said the changes to Dannevirke's radiology services were only to one radiology contract, which was community referred radiology services (CRRS).

There were no changes to any other contract.

"CRRS is an additional and supplementary service for non-injury-related radiology."

She said few districts in New Zealand provided such a service and it had a capped annual value.

The criteria had been revised to focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for as many people as possible with the resources available.

Davies said that included using Community Service Cards as one of the pro-equity eligibility criteria.

She said alongside that was the ethnicity of Māori and Pasifika.

"As demand is high, the new eligibility criteria ensures the service can be accessed by those who need it most - those who are most vulnerable to poor health outcomes because of high health needs."

Community Service Cards were used as the most objective measure of a person's ability to afford alternative private diagnostic or treatment options, and were used in a wide range of healthcare services.

"It ensures that we can support the financially vulnerable members of our Tararua community," Davies said.

She said if a patient had a situation that required urgent attention, this was covered under the Primary Options for Acute Care (POAC) programme, which meant they could access radiology assessment immediately.

"This urgent service has no eligibility criteria and comes at no cost to patients."

Davies also said every possible mitigation had been considered to ensure any Tararua residents not eligible for CRRS could still access a closer-to-home radiology service.

"Furthermore, all radiology referrals from specialist assessments are able to be delivered to Tararua residents at Dannevirke hospital at no cost, where capacity is available."

Davies said the changes were consulted on and endorsed by DHB Clinical and Consumer Councils as well as the THINK Hauora Clinical and Digital Governance Committee.

"These groups have a broad representation of iwi, community and clinical leaders throughout our rohe."

A full analysis of usage was completed as part of the review and the service would be carefully monitored for all localities, she said.

"The changes have been made to ensure the services provided through the CRRS contract are consistently accessible and sustainable throughout our rohe. It is important to note that CRRS are only one of a number of service contracts for radiology active in the Tararua area, including ACC, maternity and directly provided DHB services."

Tararua Health Group and other radiology service providers were informed of the changes as part of the process and their feedback was considered prior to finalising the change.