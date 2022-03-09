Covid-19 - A health worker gives out Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test 'RAT.'

"There are 655 new cases of Covid-19 to report today in the MidCentral rohe (region), with 18 cases in Palmerston North Hospital.

These cases have been identified through a combination of PCR and rapid antigen tests (RATs).

In order to give the community an update on the distribution of cases across the rohe, we have provided a breakdown of where cases are being cared for by each of our care in the community hubs.

We have one hub in each district and when a case is confirmed via PCR or RATs test, they are notified if the person's residential address is within that district.

Owing to reporting cut-offs, the active case number may not always match the reporting from the Ministry of Health and can change significantly day-to-day.

The number of cases also does not reflect any undetected cases in the community or those who are being cared for by a different DHB but are isolating in our rohe.

Given the number of Covid-19 cases around the country, you should assume you may have been exposed to Covid. Isolate and get tested if you experience any symptoms.

Community collection sites

Pre-ordered RAT tests for those who are symptomatic, household contacts, or critical workers are available today from the following locations:

Dannevirke Pharmacy, 51 High Street, Dannevirke, 8.30am-5.15pm

Rangitāne o Tamaki nui a Rua, 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm at the following locations:

10 Gordon Street, Dannevirke

66 Ormond Street, Woodville

11 Mangahao Road, Pahiatua

Pahiatua Pharmacy, 123 Main Street, Pahiatua, 8.30am-5.30pm.

To pre-order a RATs test visit bit.ly/RequestRATs.

For a full list of Covid-19 testing sites near you, visit HealthPoint bit.ly/MDHBTest or call the Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

• Deborah Davies is MidCentral DHB's Covid-19 senior responsible officer