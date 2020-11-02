Meka Whaitiri gets customs role back in ministerial reshuffle

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Hawke's Bay earlier this year with Napier MP Stuart Nash (left) and Ikaroa MP Meka Whaitiri (right). Photo /File

Hawke's Bay and Gisborne based MP Meka Whaitiri has been given two ministerial roles in the new Government after a two-year absence following mid-2018 allegations of an assault on one of her Parliamentary staff.

The member for Labour Party stronghold and Maori electorate Ikaroa Rawhiti since a 2013 by-election, Whaitiri has in today's Cabinet announcement been made a Minister Outside Cabinet, returning to the role of Customs and taking on the role of Minister for Veterans and Associate Minister of Agriculture (with responsibility for Animal Welfare) and Associate Minister of Statistics.

The 55-year-old girl of Karamu High School, Hastings, she was Deputy Secretary in the Department of Labour, and Senior Adviser to the Minister of Māori Affairs, before entering Parliament in an election after the passing of Minister and Ikaroa Rawhiti MP Parekura Horomia seven years ago.

She became Minister of Customs after Labour headed a Coalition Government after the 2017 General Election, and also served as Associate Minister for Agriculture, Forestry, Local Government and Crown/Māori Relations, and co-chaired the Labour Māori Caucus.

At the end of August 2018, she had to "stand aside" from her ministerial roles during an investigation into an allegation that she assaulted a staff member in her ministerial office.

After the release of an investigation report she said she had accepted the stripping of her ministerial duties, and intended to work hard to regain the confidence of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She had contested some of the allegations but said at that time: "However, I am disappointed my behaviour led to a complaint. I am committed to my own development, including better managing employment relationships."

There's a change of roles for Napier MP Stuart Nash who while still ranked No 12 in the traditional 20 has shed the ministries of Police, Fisheries and Revenue to become Minister of Economic and Regional Development, essentially the former domain of ousted New Zealand First Listed MP Shane Jones.

Nash will also be Minister of Tourism and Minister of Forestry, while and retains the Small Business portfolio. A List MP from 2008 to 2011 and Napier's MP since 2014, he has master's degrees in Law, Forestry Science and Management.

There is no role for Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty, who was tipped for elevation in the ranks after serving a first term as a List MP but who is expected to stay in the role of Junior Whip, or possibly take on the role of Senior Whip.

But fellow Junior Whip Kiritapu Allan, a former Napier courts judges' researcher, elected last month as East Coast MP after a term as a List representative, is in the Cabinet at No 18, as Minister of Conservation, and Minister for Emergency Management, and Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, and Associate Minister for the Environment.

New MP for Hastings-based Tukituki Anna Lorck, the Labour candidate who vanquished single-term National MP and former Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule in the election a fortnight ago, is expected to spend her first term learning the trade from the back benches.