Megan Banks: Bride to be will be 'blubbering mess'

The Hits host Megan Banks is about to tie the knot.

OPINION

Well here we are, right in the middle of wedding mania. In a couple of days, I won't be young, free and single anymore.

I'll be an old married woman.

Now, I don't want to get too morbid on the subject, but I've found recently that I have been so consumed with all of the pretty little details of the wedding (by the way, Pretty Little Details here in Hawke's Bay make the most amazing wedding cakes), that I really haven't stopped to think about the fact that I will soon be someone's wife!

It feels weird. I can't imagine Ben saying "I would like to introduce you to my wife", I'll be looking over my shoulder thinking who is he talking to? And the same goes for introducing him as my husband. My husband?! It's getting serious!

So here I am, about to join the First Wives Club. Depending on if he can remember to put the wheelie bin out, then I'll try not to be a fish wife that yells the neighbourhood down.

When the wrinkles and grey hair become more prominent, then I know I'll wish I was the Time Traveller's Wife and go back to my 20-year-old self. And please if anyone notices me actually doing housework, kindly remind me I am not and never will be a Stepford Wife, probably much to my husband's dismay.

In all honesty, I am looking forward to cementing this commitment after all of these years (did I mention it's been 12) but I am a barrel of nerves.

People find it funny with my job that I would get nervous, but the thought of all eyes being on me when I walk down the aisle with my 8-year-old son giving me away, are sending me straight to the rescue remedy aisle!

I've stocked up and man I hope it works otherwise I will be a blubbering mess and I don't think any amount of waterproof mascara will help with that! So to test it out and really get the waterworks flowing I'll leave you with one of my favourite lines from The Notebook:

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds, and that's what you've given me. That's what I hope to give to you forever. I love you. I'll be seeing you."