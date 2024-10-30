Wairoa township. Photo / Warren Buckland

A mass communications outage in the Wairoa district was caused by “deliberate damage” to a cable, resulting in the likes of Eftpos machines, mobile phone coverage and Wi-Fi services going down.

Wairoa District Council reported the outages on Thursday for the district in northern Hawke’s Bay, but by 11.10am said it appeared to have been resolved.

At 10.30am it advised of “major communications outages across the district”.

“There is very limited access to Wi-Fi for a majority of households, schools, services and businesses across Wairoa.

“Landline, mobile phone services and Eftpos machines are also down across the district.