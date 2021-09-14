Masking Dannevirke, one stitch at a time

David Curtis modelling one of the masks.

A Dannevirke business is doing its bit for the community by supplying masks in lockdown.

But these are not your normal disposable masks - these are reusable, and in some cases, branded masks.

StitchMe, which does embroidering and heatpressing, owned by Sharlene and David Curtis, has been selling the masks to locals and companies all over the country.

David said the masks were priced reasonably so they could get out to the community.

Since New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown on August 18, they have supplied more than 2000, with another 500 to come.

During last year's lockdown, they helped a company out by supplying them with garments to replace the ones they weren't able to use at the time.

A mask for Shires Fruit and Vege Market.

The couple started their embroidery business 11 years ago and have built up a steady trade of custom embroidering and heatpressing for companies both locally and nationwide.



David was in banking for 40 years and Sharlene was in management before they started doing the embroidery and heatpressing.

Ever since then it had "gone gangbusters".

"There's a lot of businesses in town that support us and we support them," David said.

Supplying masks with the business brand on them was their way of giving back.

ForHomes is also one of the local companies getting the masks.

Some people had asked them to include different designs, such as a kiwi with the word "as" beneath, for "Kiwi As", he said.

"Your imagination can run wild."

Masks can be ordered from StitchMe via their Facebook page.