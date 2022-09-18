Triumphant at the New Zealand Master Painters Awards on Friday, September 2 at Blenheim.

"We are absolutely delighted to be awarded NZ Master Painter of the Year for 2022.

"We are so very proud of our hardworking team. Without them, this would not be possible.

"Thank you to our awesome clients who have trusted us with their fantastic projects. We have loved working with you."

This Martin Beveridge Ltd Facebook post just about says it all.

On Friday evening September 2 at the NZ Master Painters Conference in the Awards Ceremony, the company nearly swept the pool, taking out three of the four top awards including the Supreme Award.

The Martin Beveridge team being rewarded with breakfast at The Catching Pen Cafe on Tuesday morning.

These included in the Residential New Build over $25,000 Gold awards for Interior Painting and Wallcoverings, a Silver award for the Commercial Protective Coating and Industrial category and the Supreme Award Overall The Master Painter of the Year 2022.

The timing could not have been more perfect because it was Raymond's mum Moana's birthday and she was able to relive the experience she shared when the company first swept the top award in 2010 with her husband Martin.

As an extra highlight, she particularly noted that the top apprentice for New Zealand on Friday won the Martin Beveridge Memorial Award.

Only three companies in New Zealand have won the Supreme Award twice.

Manager Raymond Beveridge said most of the awards were won by a single build in Harcombe which had been in process since 2019 and was eventually completed after Covid interruptions late in 2021 in time for the owners to be in by Christmas.

He said there were three other submissions from his company and all won awards in various categories.

In shouting his team to breakfast at The Catching Pen Cafe on Tuesday he was adamant it was great to bring home the awards to his staff saying he was super proud of them and it took "a whole lot of work to get to the gold level".

He said the conference booklet of gold award entries had some incredible builds and he was so thrilled to win.

He said his team was always learning, with six tradesmen and six apprentices picking up new skills to keep the standard up to which Moana added "what we give to you, you give back to us".

■ Awards:

Martin Beveridge Ltd Master Painter Awards of Excellence 2022

Winner:

Martin Beveridge Ltd - Residential Master Painter of the Year

Martin Beveridge Ltd - Wall Coverings Master Painter of the Year

Gold Category Winners:

Martin Beveridge Ltd New Interior - over $25k (Residential)

Martin Beveridge Ltd Residential Wallcoverings - New (Residential)

Gold Awards:

Martin Beveridge Ltd Dryden New Timber Award (Residential)

Martin Beveridge Ltd Dulux Protective Coatings & Industrial

Silver Awards:

Martin Beveridge Ltd Dryden New Timber Award (Residential)

Martin Beveridge Ltd Dulux Protective Coatings & Industrial

Martin Beveridge Ltd New Interior - over $25k (Residential)

Martin Beveridge Ltd New Interior - over $25k (Residential)