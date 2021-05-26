Marine Parade risk-takers warned to stay out of large swells

Hawke's Bay residents are being urged to stay out of the water on Marine Parade amid large swells. Photo / Warren Buckland

26 May, 2021 04:18 AM 3 minutes to read

Weather experts and local Coastguard are warning people to stay away from Marine Parade's large swells after social media photos emerged of two young boys playing in the "heavy surf" on Tuesday.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay skipper Henry van Tuel said he was "disappointed" to see the photos.

"Having personally been involved in two rescues along Marine Parade - one successful and one unsuccessful – I'm all too aware of the dangers of Marine Parade, especially when the surf is running."

Coastguard Hawke's Bay skipper Henry van Tuel urged locals to stay out of the water. Photo / NZME

Van Tuel said the boys refused to get out of the water even after bystanders asked.

Meanwhile MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said swells at Napier Port on Wednesday were predicted to hit 2m.

"We expect swells further out in the Bay to be 3m to 3.5m further out in deeper water," he said.

"Further out off-shore, the swells could be about 4m to 5m."

Hines said locals needed to be aware of the dangers.

"People on the eastern coastline of the North Island, from Hawke's Bay to Northland, anywhere near the water you need to take care.

"And be secure with your vessels."

The warning comes less than a month after a coroner's report found that a seven-year-old who drowned off the coast of Te Awa in 2020 had been playing in crashing waves with his twin brother before he was washed away.

Coroner Peter Ryan said the youngster had been playing without adult supervision, with "significant amount of surf and a strong undertow" in the water.

According to Hines, "significant waves" will still be present in the coming days despite an easing of swells.

"The waves in Hawke's Bay may drop from about 3.5 to about 2.5m on Thursday, with more significant easing on Friday as the easterly swell continues to drop away to 1.5m."

He said clouds and remaining showers will linger across the region into Thursday morning, before clearing in the second half of the day.

"By Friday, the wind will shift back to a more typical westerly direction."

Temperatures will drop to as low as 4C on Thursday night in Hastings.

Napier will see lows of 5C, 7C and 9C on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with rain developing in the latter stages of Saturday evening.

Wairoa is expected to have scattered rain on Saturday through to Monday.