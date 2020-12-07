Marchers step out for Dannevirke display day

Mayor Tracey Collis and the Ruahine Ramblerz welcome the leisure marching teams to Dannevirke. Photo / Sue Emeny

Thirteen teams joined Dannevirke's Ruahine Ramblerz leisure marchers for the annual Christmas display day at the Sports Centre on Saturday.

There were 152 marchers from throughout the lower North Island taking part in the display day.

Of those just over 100 of them also took part in the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce Mitre 10 Christmas parade held prior to the display.

Ramblerz coach and leader Elaine Lawson said two teams did not take part in the parade while a member of one of the teams that was unable to attend travelled to Dannevirke to march in the parade.

The marching teams gathered at the Sports Centre for a run through to familiarise themselves with the area they were to march in.

They were then taken to the parade starting area by bus.

Following the parade, the marching teams returned to the Sports Centre for a march-past.

The Taitoko team from Levin performs its individual routine.

This was followed by the official opening when Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis, deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber and Ramblerz life member Marjorie Johnson were welcomed to the event.

Collis said it was a special day for Dannevirke which began with a charter parade which saw 100 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment march through town, the marching teams then took part in the Christmas parade and were now about to perform at the display day.

Just some of the 14 teams who turned out for the leisure marching event at the Dannevirke Sports Centre on Saturday.

Collis said she was grateful for all the teams who supported the town and the parade.

"The town really gets behind this event as does the council because we know what it brings to our town.

"The Ruahine Ramblerz are a household name in our town, as I hope you all are in your home towns."

The teams then performed their individual displays.

Each team was applauded throughout their display which was carried out to music ranging from traditional marching tunes to more modern arrangements.

Members of the Broadway United team enjoy the maze march held at the end of the display day.

The afternoon ended with a maze march in which the teams tried to follow the lead of the Ramblerz.

Hosting the display day is a huge undertaking for the Ramblerz who virtually fund the event themselves.

Lawson said the members all pay a fee each week which goes toward funding the display day.

"We didn't receive the usual charitable funding we normally receive so we cut back on our expenses this year and kept everything in the one room.

"Each team taking part pays a registration fee of $30 but that doesn't go very far."

Lawson said the Ramblerz were fortunate the Dannevirke Community Board paid for the hire of the Sports Centre and Tararua District Council funded the chair hire, which comes at a cost of $300, and the programmes.

The team had to cover the cost a sound system and the buses to take the teams to and from the Christmas parade.

Members provide the food that is offered for sale and raffles are also a source of funds.

Local businesses and organisations help by donating raffle items and equipment for use on the day and the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce donated chocolates which were given to the marchers.

Pub Charity donated to the Ramblerz but this will be used to pay for accommodation when the team attends the national competition in March in Palmerston North.

"While it is a big commitment and we are just a small group we all love what we do," Lawson said.

Lawson said the team was fortunate that the public got behind the display day.

"We have amazing support from the community and it's the envy of other teams."