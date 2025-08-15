However, more wardens were needed during that emergency, which has been part of the push for more volunteers.

Given their strengths in an emergency, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence held two days of training at Runanga Marae for dozens of wardens on Thursday and Friday.

The training was helping wardens become welfare assessors during emergencies.

Flaxmere resident Teone Te Rangi has been a Māori warden for about a decade, and said wardens play an important role in the welfare space during disasters.

That includes identifying what Māori need in a crisis and connecting whānau with support.

“Wardens are often the trusted faces amongst our community and our people,” he said.

Sarah Greening, from Whakatu, became a volunteer warden after the cyclone.

She said it was one of the most fulfilling things she had done.

“What I have found being Māori and being a Māori warden is that we can walk into spaces where other people would just be looked at with suspicion.”

She said wardens understand kaupapa (Māori principles) and can be a good support in challenging circumstances.

She also enjoyed serving as a warden at various events.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence senior adviser welfare Jeffrey Iese led the training, and said “Māori wardens have a real deep connection with the community”.

He said that allowed wardens to connect with people they knew experiencing hard times.

“It also allows the people on the ground [leading an emergency response] to understand underlying issues with cultural aspects of [a situation].”

Established in 1860 and officially recognised in 1945, Māori wardens have supported whānau for more than 150 years.

Speak to a local warden or go online to register interest in becoming a volunteer.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.