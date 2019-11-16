Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Māori Wardens: What they do and why they are vital

Samantha Olley
By
5 mins to read
Māori Wardens (from left) Dax Rongo-King, Marie Gardiner, Huhana (Susan) Tūkaki, Charlotte Huiarangi, Dwayne Hall, Lance Wilson and Shaan Kingi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Māori Wardens (from left) Dax Rongo-King, Marie Gardiner, Huhana (Susan) Tūkaki, Charlotte Huiarangi, Dwayne Hall, Lance Wilson and Shaan Kingi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Māori Wardens have supported whānau "at a grassroots level" since the late 1800s. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters calls them "a huge asset to New Zealand's social cohesion". Samantha Olley met some of our local

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.