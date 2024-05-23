Māori Ward second term confirmed for next Hastings elections

The Hastings District Council will retain its new Takitimu Māori Ward for a second term but will have a referendum for any further term if required by legislative changes going through Parliament.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, whose council has confirmed its Takitimu Māori will have at least a second term before any referendum takes effect. Photo / NZME

The decision was made at a council meeting on Thursday.

The requirement for a binding poll of residents was removed from the Local Electoral Act 2001 in 2021, and extensive community engagement found 76 per cent of respondents in favour, followed by a representation review that resulted in the Takitimu ward being established ahead of the 2022 Local Elections.

This week the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Constituencies) Amendment Bill was introduced into Parliament, proposing to reverse the 2021 legislation change, and again requiring a community referendum to be held by local government authorities considering introducing Māori wards.

A binding poll next year would take effect at the 2028 elections.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the proposed change was concerning, particularly given the level of support for Māori wards the community had shown during the council’s consultation in 2021.

A by-election needed after the resignation of the councillor elected in 2022 closes on Friday, May 24.