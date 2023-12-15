A look at the Woodville section of Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatū-Tararua Highway. Walkers will get an even better view in January. Photo / Leanne Warr

A look at the Woodville section of Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatū-Tararua Highway. Walkers will get an even better view in January. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tickets have been selling fast for the Walk the New Highway event in January, so fast that the phones at the Woodville i-Site were practically ringing off the hook.

The Woodville Lions Club and Woodville School are behind the event, which will be held on January 21.

Lions communications co-ordinator Warren Jones says all reports were that when ticket sales began on the first day, the phones were very busy.

He says even he could not get through to the i-Site, but he’s thrilled at the amount of interest.

I-Site manager Carole Wilton confirmed around 1000 tickets were sold within a week.

There are time slots every hour from 9am, and walkers have a choice between a 6km walk which leaves from Cooks Road, and a 12km walk which leaves from the Ashhurst end.

All proceeds from the tickets will go towards the Woodville Lions and Woodville School.

Warren says it’s a great fundraiser, with the added benefit of people being able to see the progress made in the last year.

It’s the fourth walking event for the highway project, and this time around the walks are expected to be slightly less daunting than the previous ones.

Warren is pleased with how New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has engaged with the community over the project.

“They deserve a big shout-out,” he says.

When the Manawatū Gorge road was closed permanently due to slips in 2017, there were concerns it would severely impact the Tararua district, especially Woodville, but with the project and the way the team have worked with the community, what’s happened has been more positive.

“It’s been very interesting and intriguing from a sociological point of view,” Warren says.

He believes the Government agency is an example to other organisations and agencies with regard to its level of engagement.

“It’s testimony to a job done right.”

Construction on the new highway began in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by mid-2025.