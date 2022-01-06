Man with serious injuries flown to hospital after crash on Napier-Taupō Rd

Police are on their way to a crash on the Napier / Taupo Rd. Photo / NZME

A man with serious injuries was flow to hospital in Hamilton after a truck and car crash which closed State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō today.

The crash was reported at 12.43pm between Rangitaiki and Waipunga, towards the western of the Napier-Taupō Highway segment, otherwise known as the Thermal Explorer Highway.

A New Zealand Fire and Emergency shift manager said three Taupō rescue crews were sent to the scene along with police, ambulance and a rescue helicopter from Taupō.

A man thought to be aged in his 60s was extricated from a car and flown to Waikato Hospital.

The highway between Rangitaiki and Waipunga was closed for more than two hours during which motorists were being asked to avoid the area or delay journeys to help alleviate congestion.