Man with intellectual disability victim of Napier hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man with an intellectual disability and speech impediment was the victim of a crash in Napier on Friday. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man with an intellectual disability and speech impediment was the victim of a crash in Napier on Friday. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man with an intellectual disability and speech impediment was the victim of a crash in Napier.

A police statement said the man was hit by a car while riding his scooter at the Kennedy and Taradale Road roundabout about 11.40am on Friday.

An unknown white people mover-type vehicle failed to give way at the roundabout and hit the man, knocking him to the ground.

"The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a woman, stopped and provided a witness a fake name before leaving the scene before police arrived," the statement said.

"Thankfully the man was not injured, but this incident was understandably incredibly distressing and has left him shaken."

The statement said police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a vehicle of that description travelling in the Tamatea area on Friday morning.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting file number 220617/9986."

MORE TO COME